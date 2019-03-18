ASPEN, Colo. — An Aspen couple and their teenage son are accused of providing alcohol and cocaine to minors during parties hosted at their home, according to arrest affidavits from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Lipsey III, 56, his wife Shira Lipsey, 44, and their son Joseph Lipsey IV, 19, all face charges.

According to court documents, parties where alcohol and cocaine were provided to minors were thrown at the Lipsey home. One of those parties happened on the evening of Jan. 2 and stretched into the early hours of Jan. 3, the affidavit says.

On that night, about 25 to 30 high school students attended a party at the Lipsey home, the affidavit says. Both Lipsey parents were home and knew alcohol was being consumed, but mostly stayed upstairs, the affidavit says.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan 3, one minor told investigators he went upstairs in the Lipsey home and could see a "pile of white powder" on a yellow plate, straws, a credit card and a few dollar bills, the affidavit says.

That minor said he secretly recorded what he saw, the affidavit says. Investigators later viewed a SnapChat video that appeared to show Shira Lipsey sitting in front of a plate with “a pile of an unknown white powder,” according to the affidavit. The powder was arranged in two lines and there was also a credit card and a dollar bill "rolled in a fashion consistent with cocaine when it is snorted," the affidavit says.

The video had a time stamp of 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2019.

A mother reported that her son told her on that same day while at the Lipsey home he couldn't find one of his friends and went upstairs to look for him, the affidavit says. The boy said he saw his friend at the table with the Lipsey parents and a younger couple, the affidavit says. Joseph Lipsey III was passing around a plate of cocaine and the boy said his friend "did a couple lines", the document says.

"It was the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my life," the boy related to his mother, according to the affidavit. He went on to say: "They were making it look normal. Like they were passing around vitamins."

In a search of the Lipsey home on Feb. 19, police officers and deputies found “a collection of items … likely to be used” for freebasing or smoking cocaine that included charred tin foil and a crystalline powder-caked spoon, baggies of white powder that tested positive for cocaine and numerous pills including Xanax and Alprazolam. There was no evidence that anyone in the home had prescriptions for those medications. Codeine syrup was also found, according to the affidavit.

On one occasion prior to the party in January, a minor told investigators he saw Joseph Lipsey open a liquor cabinet and hand bottles of liquor to kids who were under 21, the affidavit says. That same minor said Joseph Lipsey III made statements such as, "Be safe, have fun," according to the affidavit.

On a different day, that minor told investigators Joseph Lipsey III went to the store and asked the kids if they wanted anything, according to the affidavit. The minor said he asked for Zyn Nicotine pouches, and Joseph Lipsey III returned with them and gave them to the boy, according to the document.

Joseph Lipsey IV, his mother Shira Lipsey and father Joseph Lipsey III each face multiple counts, including felonies, Each was booked on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Both parents also had to surrender their passports as a condition of bond, according to court documents.

All three posted the $300,000 cash bonds and are no longer in custody.

Documents show both parents were charged with distribution of cocaine to a minor, a Class 1 drug felony under Colorado law, among other charges.

Their son faces two counts of distribution of drugs to minors, among other charges, according to court documents. His charges are Class 3 drug felonies because of his age in relation to the individuals he is accused of provided drugs to.

The family owns or manages several companies, including a spring water company based in Atlanta and a trucking company based in Tennessee, the affidavit states.

