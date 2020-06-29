Trial moved back for accused Colorado synagogue bomb plotter

Holzer was arrested after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents to bomb the synagogue.

DENVER — A federal judge has rescheduled a trial for an alleged white supremacist accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported the judge set a Feb. 22 trial date for the case against Richard Holzer.

His defense attorney requested additional time to review thousands of pages of documents and hours of recordings obtained as evidence.

The FBI arrested Holzer at a Pueblo motel and accused him of planning to blow up the Temple Emmanuel synagogue before dawn the next morning.

The FBI said Holzer accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: