x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

crime

Trial moved back for accused Colorado synagogue bomb plotter

Holzer was arrested after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents to bomb the synagogue.
Credit: El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Richard Holzer mug via El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

DENVER — A federal judge has rescheduled a trial for an alleged white supremacist accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue. 

The Pueblo Chieftain reported the judge set a Feb. 22 trial date for the case against Richard Holzer.

His defense attorney requested additional time to review thousands of pages of documents and hours of recordings obtained as evidence. 

The FBI arrested Holzer at a Pueblo motel and accused him of planning to blow up the Temple Emmanuel synagogue before dawn the next morning. 

The FBI said Holzer accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

RELATED: Man charged in synagogue bomb plot pleads not guilty

RELATED: New charges for man accused in Colorado synagogue bomb plot

RELATED: FBI: White supremacist arrested for plotting to bomb Colorado synagogue

RELATED: Suspect in Colorado synagogue bomb plot appears in federal court

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS