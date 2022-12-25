Thornton police investigating homicide at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton

The Thornton Police and Fire Department responded to a homicide at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall Sunday morning.

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police are currently investigating a homicide at the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall at 951 Milky Way in Thornton.

Multiple agencies including Adams County Sheriff's Office and Thornton Fire Department were on the scene assisting police.

Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting did take place at the Kingdom Hall and that their deputies were on the scene assisting Thornton Police.

The initial report detailed a suspect shooting into a crowd and throwing pipe bombs at a Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton.

Reporters on the scene confirm that there is currently no active threat and that a homicide at the location did take place.

Thornton Police tweeted earlier that the Adams County Sheriff's Department's Hazardous Materials Unit was also on the scene.

Thornton PD is investigating a homicide at Kingdom Hall, 951 Milky Way. Heavy police presence at the scene. There is no active threat. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/hg0M3YHwjP — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25, 2022

