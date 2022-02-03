Infant was in car during chase, sheriff's office says

Gunshots were fired at deputies from the vehicle at one point, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who lead deputies on a chase with an infant in his car and at one point fired shots at them was arrested on numerous charges including vehicular eluding and child abuse, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

The incident started around 7 p.m. on March 2 when a suspect left the scene of an investigation.

Deputies followed the suspect, later identified as Frankie Diaz, at a safe distance until around 7:10 p.m. when gunshots were fired toward the deputies from the suspect's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

At that time a pursuit was initiated in the 2500 block of Westchester Drive. It extended through the Denver metro area, according to ACSO.

Diaz's vehicle was successfully stopped with a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) in the 11600 block of Highway 85.

Deputies arrested him without further incident. A woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was detained and questioned, deputies said. She was later released.

Her seven-month-old infant was also in the vehicle and was not hurt. The baby was evaluated and reunited with her mother.

Diaz is being held in the Adams County Jail on the following charges:

Vehicular eluding

Felony menacing

Child abuse

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of narcotics

