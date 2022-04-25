Man shot to death in Adams County

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened in the area of 700 Elbert Street.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ASCO) is investigating a deadly shooting on Elbert Street Monday morning.

According to the ACSO Twitter page, a man was found shot at a home in the area of 700 Elbert Street. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

Officers are asking the public to avoid this area as they investigate the shooting.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said they are early in the investigation and working on interviewing neighbors and family members. They said it's unclear where the man was shot or who shot him. As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday there was no suspect information available.

The victim will be identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Deputies are in the area of 700 Elbert St. investigating a shooting. One male has been pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The investigation is preliminary and ongoing. Please use alternate routes if you need to travel through the area. pic.twitter.com/kCnWfq9omn — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) April 25, 2022

