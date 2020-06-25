25-year-old woman arrested following carjacking and standoff with Adams County deputies

The woman tried carjacking another car from the parking lot of the Circle K at West 92nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, deputies said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old woman from Denver was arrested after allegedly carjacking a minivan from a gas station parking lot Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 11:45 a.m. at the Circle K located at West 92nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in Adams County.

Adams County deputies said when they arrived the victim was hanging out of the window of the stolen minivan.

Deputies said they were able to get the victim to safety.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was armed with a knife and a large-frame semiautomatic handgun, which turned out to be a replica, according to deputies.

The woman barricaded herself in the stolen minivan, refusing to surrender while taunting deputies to use deadly force, deputies said.

After several minutes, the woman got out of the minivan with her hands on the gun which was tucked into her rear waistband, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they shot the suspect with less-lethal bean bag projectiles and took her into custody.

Deputies said the suspect was an acquaintance of the minivan's owner and was trying to get a ride to another location.

The woman tried taking a Volkswagen sedan from another driver at knifepoint, deputies said.

The Volkswagen's driver fought with the suspect and was cut, according to deputies.

Deputies said the suspect then forcibly stole the minivan and that the minivan's owner was trying to stop her when deputies arrived.

The suspect is being held in the Adams County jail for investigation on three felony charges.

They are:

Aggravated robbery.

Second-degree assault.

two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Deputies said the victims were treated for their injuries by Westminster Fire and EMS at the scene.