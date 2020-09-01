ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Early Thursday morning, Adams County deputies located a stolen vehicle and started a pursuit.

The vehicle was stopped on Del Norte Street near Granada Road in the Sherrelwood neighborhood when 9NEWS Photojournalist Matt Bell arrived on scene.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to a tweet from the Adams County Sheriff.

One suspect was taken into custody by deputies.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

