Deputy shot after pursuit in Adams County, suspect in custody

Police took a suspect into custody early Monday morning. The deputy was protected by their vest, according to the sheriff's office.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office has a person in custody after a deputy was shot overnight near West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Westminster.

The call started as a traffic stop at East 88th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton, according to the sheriff's office. A pursuit began before ending at West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. This is where the deputy was shot, according to a sheriff's office tweet.

The sheriff's office said the suspect then ran from the area and was seen going eastbound on West 74th Avenue.

The deputy was shot in the mid-section but was protected by their vest and was being treated medically as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 1:19 a.m., the sheriff's office updated that the suspect had been taken into custody.

As of 4:30 a.m., deputies and detectives were still in the area conducting their investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

