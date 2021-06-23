Suspect vehicle rams Adams County deputy's vehicle, leads deputies on pursuit

The suspect vehicle backed into an Adams County deputy's vehicle in the 5500 block of Federal Boulevard, starting a pursuit.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect rammed an Adams County (ACSO) deputy's vehicle, starting a pursuit Wednesday morning.

ACSO deputies located a wanted vehicle, a white Mitsubishi sedan, in the 5500 block of Federal Boulevard, according to Sgt. Adam Sherman with ACSO.

Sherman said once deputies pulled behind the suspect vehicle, the driver put the car in reverse and hit the deputy's vehicle before driving away.

A pursuit started between the suspect and deputies, Sherman said. The suspect vehicle hit a stop sign near West 49th Avenue and Meade Street, according to ACSO.

The pursuit was called off once the suspect got onto Interstate 70 going the wrong way, Sherman said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the suspect vehicle has not been located, according to Sherman.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.