Adams County deputy, wife charged in daughter's death

Elaine and Brett each face six counts related to the May 8 incident that resulted in their three-year-old daughter's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County deputy and his wife both face charges in connection with the death of their three-year-old daughter, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summons to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, two which of those charges are class 2 misdemeanors.

On May 8, at about 10:45 a.m. FPD responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6800 block of 2nd Street. When they arrived they found a 3-year-old girl who had been shot. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Weld County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Avery Elaine Eskam. She died due to injuries suffered during the incident, but the coroner's office said the final cause and manner of death are pending the completion of an autopsy and laboratory testing.

Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Avery was the daughter of Sgt. Brett Eskam, and released the following statement:

"Our entire agency is deeply saddened and joins the community in mourning the loss of the Eskam family's daughter. While Eskam has been awarded multiple times during his 17 years of service with the Sheriff's Office, he is a father and husband first, and the impact of this loss is immeasurable."

The summons direct Elaine and Brett Eskam to appear in court on July 18. The couple was not arrested and so booking photos are not available.