Man gets 2 life sentences for girlfriend's fatal shooting

Jeffrey Aschenbrenner fired into his girlfriend's car as she was driving in 2021. He was sentenced Thursday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County District judge on Thursday sentenced a man who killed his girlfriend in 2021 to two life sentences.

Jeffrey Aschenbrenner, 34, was found guilty in February of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and attempted second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Monica Medina.

The shooting happened on Nov. 27, 2021 in the area of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road. The victim's father told deputies at the time that his daughter was living with Aschenbrenner but was in the process of moving out because she had been sentenced to a two-year sentence for some type of crime and she was to begin serving her sentence in January 2022.

Prosecutors said that as she was moving out, Medina and her father had separately driven two of her cars to a gas station near her home. They left one car at the gas station, and the father got into the other car with his daughter, prosecutors said. When they got back home, Aschenbrenner was waiting across the street and fired three shots, prosecutors said.

Medina and her father left, and Aschenbrenner followed them, prosecutors said. He eventually caught up to them and fired again into the car. One of the bullets hit Medina in the hip. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Aschenbrenner received life sentences for the first-degree murder and second-degree murder charges. He was given a 20-year sentence for the other charge. He's not eligible for parole.

