Man pleads guilty in 2018 crash that killed Arvada woman

Jimmy Lee Cordova pleaded guilty to three counts in a crime spree in which he was accused of kidnapping, leading police on a pursuit and carjacking another vehicle.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of a 2018 crime spree that involved a domestic-violence kidnapping, police pursuits, a fatal crash and a carjacking pleaded guilty last week to three charges in the case, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The above video is from June 2018 after Cordova's crime spree.

Jimmy Lee Cordova pleaded guilty on May 6 to charges of:

Vehicular homicide

Leaving the scene of an accident

Robbery

He is scheduled for sentencing in Adams County court on July 30.

Cordova originally faced 18 charges in the crime spree on June 11, 2018, that went through Westminster and Denver, and resulted in the death of Kimberly Ambrose, 51, of Arvada.

The incident began when the Westminster Police Department (WPD) got a call from a woman who said she was the victim of a domestic violence incident. She told them she was being assaulted and held against her will inside a car near 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, WPD said at the time.

When police later caught up to the vehicle, driven by Cordova, he sped off. WPD said they pursued the vehicle until they lost sight of him near East 84th Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

A few minutes later, 911 dispatch got several calls saying Cordova had crashed near the onramp of westbound U.S. 36 from Federal Boulevard, according to police. Ambrose died in the crash, WPD said.

Cordova carjacked another vehicle and eventually crashed it near 91st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, according to police. He attempted to carjack more vehicles but was unsuccessful, police said.

When officers caught up to Cordova, he fought with officers before they took him into custody, according to law enforcement.