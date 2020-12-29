2 masked suspects enter Adams County home, take money, vehicle

No one is in custody after the incident in the area of West 53rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people wearing masks entered an Adams County home early Tuesday morning and stole money and a red sedan from the victim, a spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of West 53rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. At least one of the suspects was armed with a weapon, but no one was injured, according to ACSO.

It's unclear how the suspect's got into the home, but there was no forced entry, according to a spokesperson for ACSO who said it was possible the suspects knocked on the door and made their way inside once the door was answered.

Both suspects were wearing masks and gloves so the victim was unable to provide deputies with any identifying information, the spokesperson said.

The victim's sedan was found abandoned a short time later a few blocks away from the home. Deputies searched the area for several hours but did not locate any suspects.

Investigators are still working to process the crime scene and abandoned vehicle for any evidence. They're also conducting witness interviews.