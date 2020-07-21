WATCH LIVE: Structure fire in Adams County

Crews are working on a structure fire near 3600 E. 156th Ave. The fire stemmed from potential arson, deputies said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire near East 156th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The fire stemmed from a potential arson, according to a tweet from ACSO.

North Metro Fire said crews are still working the fire, but there no injuries on scene. The house was barricaded when crews arrived, North Metro said.

Sky9 was over the scene early Tuesday morning.

Not a lot of information is being released at this time, but Adams County said a public information officer will host a news briefing with more information soon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Deputies are on scene a residence near 156th Ave. and Colorado Blvd. in reference to a chase that stemmed from a potential arson. PIO enroute to scene. pic.twitter.com/FzLAIYKbGU — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 21, 2020