Suspect arrested in homicide in Adams County

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the victim was found dead in a home on Iola Street near Brighton Thursday morning.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in the killing of a woman in Adams County early Thursday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 15085 Iola St. near Brighton and found a dead woman inside a home there. They learned that the suspect had already left, but they were able to distribute a description of his vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff's office said Castle Rock Police officers later responded to a crash involving the suspect's vehicle, then found him and took him into custody. His name has not been released.

The case is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

