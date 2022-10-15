7 people hurt, 1 dead after shooting at house party in Adams County

The shooting happened at 900 Dakin St. at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Seven people are hurt and one is dead after a shooting at a house party in Adams County Saturday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), deputies responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. at 900 Dakin St. about gunshots at a house party.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the reported shooting, they found multiple victims who had been shot. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The sheriff's office said seven people were injured and one was killed.

Now, investigators are looking for information about a dark blue early 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe they said was used in the shooting (pictured below). The sheriff's office said they don't know how many people were inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 720-322-1313.

At approx. 3 am this morning deputies responded to 911 calls of shots being fired @ a house party. Upon arrival deputies discovered multiple victims that were transported to area hospitals, 1 victim was pronounced at the hospital. Investigation is preliminary/ongoing. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) October 15, 2022

