BRIGHTON, Colo. — An inmate who walked away from the Adams County Detention Facility last week has been taken back into custody, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

Christopher Garcia was working his inmate worker shift at the jail as a nighttime janitor on Oct. 23 when he walked out of the facility at about 11:30 p.m. to put trash in a dumpster and did not return.

He left the area on foot into the neighborhood near the jail, the post says. Deputies and officers from the Brighton Police Department searched the area for several hours but did not locate Garcia. They did find his inmate-issued clothing and inmate ID in the area.

On Oct. 30, members of the Safe Streets Task Force and the ACSO Special Crimes Attack Team conducted an undercover operation in the area of 89th Avenue and Washington Street and were able to take Garcia into custody at about 2:40 p.m., the post says.

Garcia was initially being held in the Adams County jail for failing to comply on a theft charge and failing to comply on a forgery/possession of a controlled substance charge. Both are misdemeanors. He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 31, 2019.

He now faces additional charges for escape and violation of bail bond conditions.

