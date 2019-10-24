BRIGHTON, Colo. — An inmate who was set to be released from the Adams County Jail in just over a week walked away from the facility late Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Garcia was working his inmate worker shift at the jail as a nighttime janitor when he walked out of the facility at about 11:30 p.m. to put trash in a dumpster and did not return.

He left the area on foot into the neighborhood near the jail, the Facebook post says. Deputies and officers from the Brighton Police Department searched the area for several hours but did not locate Garcia.

They did find his inmate issued clothing and inmate ID in the area.

Garcia was being held in the Adams County jail for failing to comply on a theft charge and failing to comply on a forgery/possession of a controlled substance charge. Both are misdemeanors.

He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 31, 2019.

Garcia’s last known address 8420 Staci Dr. in Federal Heights.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (303) 288-1535.

