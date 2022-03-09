Man convicted in nightclub shooting, awaiting trial in 2nd shooting

An Adams County jury found Alexander Albayero, 46, guilty of a fatal shooting at an Aurora nightclub in December 2019.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Alexander Albayero, 46, of Aurora, was found guilty last week of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man who asked Albayero's wife to dance at a nightclub, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

An Adams County jury found Albayero guilty Friday in the shooting Dec. 14, 2019, outside Las Adelitas, located at 11249 E. Colfax Ave. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Albayero to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Albayero also is set for trial in June in a fatal shooting about three weeks after the first one, on Jan. 3, 2020, in Arapahoe County, according to court records.

In the Adams County shooting, the victim, Juan Manuel Galindo Argumedo, asked Albayero's wife to dance. Albayero became enraged by this, which eventually led to him shooting Galindo Argumedo outside the club, according to the DA's office.

Galindo Argumedo later died at a hospital, the DA's office said.

The second shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020, in an alley in the 1400 block of Havana Street in Aurora. The victim, David Guerrero-Rodriguez, was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit in that case.

Aurora Police Department detectives initially connected Albayero to that shooting based on surveillance cameras showing his vehicle at the scene. They later determined that bullets from the shooting matched a handgun that was seized after Albayero was arrested in the Adams County shooting.

It appeared that Albayero and the victim were conducting a drug transaction before the second shooting, according to the affidavit.

