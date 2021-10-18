Man arrested, accused of killing wife

The victim was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested after the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said he shot and killed his wife in early October.

According to ACSO, deputies responded to the 5500 block of Umatilla Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was unconscious at the time and was brought to the hospital, where she remained on life support for several days before she died, ACSO said.

Her husband was arrested at the scene and is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder, in connection with his wife's death. His name was not released on a request by the district attorney's office, according to ACSO.

He is currently being held in the Adams County Jail.

