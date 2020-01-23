ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound after refusing to let two strangers use his bathroom Thursday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

A release from the sheriff's office said deputies responded to 911 calls reporting a man with a knife wound in the 6000 block of 74th Place, near Kearney Street, at around 11:10 a.m.

Deputies learned that two people had asked the man to use his bathroom, and he said no, according to the release. He then got into a fight with both of them, which led to a female pulling out a knife and stabbing him, the release said.

The release said the man was awake and talking before he was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and neighbors. Anyone with information is asked to call the ACSO Detective Division at 303-288-1535 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

