Man taken into custody after high-speed Adams County crash

A pursuit involving a red pickup truck began in the 7000 block of Pecos Street early Wednesday morning.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who is believed to have led deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) on a pursuit early Wednesday morning, has been taken into custody.

Around 5 a.m., ACSO dispatch received a trespassing call in the 7000 block of Pecos Street. The caller described the suspect as a man driving a red Dodge pickup truck, according to Sergeant Adam Sherman with ACSO.

Deputies arrived in the area and spotted the red truck, Sherman said. A pursuit began around 5:15 a.m., going north on Pecos Street to 104th Avenue and eventually heading southbound on Lowell Boulevard, where the pursuit was called of at about 84th Avenue, according to Sherman.

Later, deputies were alerted of a crash involving the red pickup truck at Lowell Boulevard and 54th Avenue, Sherman said.

The driver of the pickup truck had left the scene and deputies set up a perimeter to find the driver, according to Sherman.

While crews were on scene, southbound traffic along Lowell Boulevard was diverted through a nearby neighborhood, Sherman said.

At about 6:50 a.m., deputies spotted a man matching the description of the pickup driver in the area of 54th Avenue and Federal Boulevard and took him into custody, Sherman said.

