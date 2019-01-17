ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County Sheriff's Sergeant has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, a release from the Adams County District Attorney’s Office says.

Sergeant Michael Benson has been charged with felony sexual assault and four counts of unlawful sexual contact, a misdemeanor.

The alleged unlawful sexual contact involved one victim and occurred between Feb. 11, 2018 and July 3, 2018, according to the release. It's not clear if the sexual assault charge stems from the same incident or involves the same victim.

Benson was formally advised of the charges during a court appearance Thursday morning.

