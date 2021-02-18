Man accused of biting deputy following high-speed chase

Roger Sullivan, 50, also repeatedly rammed deputies' vehicles prior to the chase, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

DENVER — Adams County deputies wrestled a knife away from a man following a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle on two metro area highways, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Roger Sullivan,50, of Boulder was arrested after the incident, which began just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 when deputies with ACSO spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Valli-Hi Motel at 7320 Pecos St.

A records check of the vehicle revealed that it and the displayed license plate were both reported as stolen, ACSO said. Deputies positioned their vehicles behind the suspect's vehicle to prevent the driver from leaving.

Once deputies contacted the suspect, identified as Sullivan, he accelerated and backed into the police vehicles, striking them multiple times, ACSO said.

Sullivan continued to ram police vehicles, but deputies successfully deployed “stop sticks” before he sped out of the parking lot and struck another police vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

@adamscountyfire on scene with us as one of our patrol vehicles was hit with a deputy inside. Deputy is okay. Vehicle crashed out at York and 270.



Deputies pursued Sullivan at a high speed onto Pecos Street and then eastbound on Highway 36 and onto eastbound Interstate 270, ACSO said.

Once on I-270, Sullivan hit another vehicle and crashed onto the shoulder of the roadway, the sheriff's office said. He ran from the crash and attempted to engage deputies with a hunting knife he was carrying in a sheath, according to ACSO.

Deputies wrestled the knife from him and he was subsequently subdued and arrested. While being taken to the hospital, ACSO said, Sullivan continued to fight with medical personnel and bit another deputy, causing injury to the deputies’ hand.

A search of Sullivan and the vehicle revealed: cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), morphine and oxycodone. Sullivan faces the following charges:

Second-degree assault on a peace officer

Vehicular eluding - bodily injury to another

Aggravated motor vehicle theft causing injury to another

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to distribute)