ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for help looking for a suspect they say is wanted for a sex assault.

Richard Ocana, 37, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 275 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The Sheriff's Office says Ocana was last seen at North Harlan Street and 14th Avenue in Lakewood.

According to Sgt. Paul Gregory, Ocana was out on bond and was supposed to be wearing a GPS monitoring device, but either removed it or let the batteries die.

No information about the sex assault Ocana is accused of was released.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has information about where Ocana is to call 303-288-1535.

They also say he is dangerous and warn anyone who may see him not to approach him.

