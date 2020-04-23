Adams County Sheriff's Office still seeking suspect in 2019 homicide

Alicia Marie Tverberg, 21, was found dead the day after Christmas of an apparent gunshot wound.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help finding whoever is responsible for the death of a 21-year-old woman in Dec. 2019.

According to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, Alicia Marie Tverberg was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside Apartment 106 at 8770 Galen Ct. in Brighton on the evening of Dec. 26.

The Sheriff's Office announced in January that it had arrested a suspect in the case, but the district attorney's office declined to file charges against him and he is no longer a suspect, according to ACSO.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.