2 suspects arrested for homicide in Adams County

The sheriff's office said the suspects were arrested for the Sept. 14 killing of Daniel Buckmaster, 32.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Adams County, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

According to a post on ACSO's Facebook page, deputies responded to the Villas on 76th apartment complex on West 76th Avenue early on Sept. 14 on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

They found an unconscious and unresponsive man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso, ACSO said. He later died at the hospital. The victim was 32-year-old Daniel Buckmaster, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives and members of ACSO's Crime Scene and Laboratory Team responded to the scene, according to the sheriff's office, and their investigation led them to two suspects.

The sheriff's office said on Monday, members of the Lakewood Police Department stopped the suspect vehicle based on a description provided in an ACSO broadcast.

The two suspects were taken into custody and transported to the ACSO West Patrol substation, according to the sheriff's office. They were later arrested on multiple felony charges. Their names have not been released.

