1 dead, 3 wounded after shooting in Adams County

Deputies said it happened in the 7900 block of Hollywood Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting early Saturday that left one man dead and three other people wounded.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), deputies responded to the area of 79th Avenue and Hollywood Street outside of Commerce City just before 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired with victims struck.

When they got there, ACSO said, deputies found a woman in the street with gunshot wounds and a man with blunt force trauma wounds. They were taken to a hospital in Aurora with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The early stages of the investigation revealed that there was a gathering at a home near the 7900 block of Hollywood Street, according to ACSO. A woman left the home and was walking down the street with a man when a vehicle drove up to them, according to the sheriff's office, possibly for a robbery. ACSO said there was a scuffle and shots were fired.

ACSO said at around 3:30 a.m., two men arrived at a hospital in Thornton with gunshot wounds. One of them was already dead, according to the sheriff's office, and the other was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, neighbors, victims and other people and examining evidence, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

