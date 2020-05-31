Early morning shooting in Adams County leaves one man dead

Detectives are working on leads in the shooting Sunday in the 8100 block of Brighton Road, the sheriff's office says.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was killed in an apparent shooting early Sunday in the area of Brighton Road and East 81st Avenue, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were working on leads, and no suspect was in custody, the Sheriff's Office says.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of Brighton Road, which is in a residential area between Interstate 76 and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

The Sheriff's Office hasn't released more information yet on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

This story will be updated as more details become available.