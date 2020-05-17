Man injured in Adams County shooting, suspect in custody

The incident appeared to be a family disturbance, Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot in the abdomen and another man was taken into custody in an incident in a mobile home park Saturday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

ACSO said deputies responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to a mobile home on the 5400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

According to initial findings, the incident appears to have been a family disturbance, ACSO said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and ACSO said technicians were examining the scene and interviewing witnesses and neighbors.

ACSO did not release the condition of the victim, additional suspect information, or any other details.