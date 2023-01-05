1 injured in Adams County shooting, suspect in custody

The victim was injured in a shooting that happened in the 8300 block of Jasmine Street.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday in the 8300 block of Jasmine Street and found an injured teenage boy.

When deputies arrived to the scene near Brighton Road and East 83rd Place about 4 p.m., they found a juvenile male who was injured, according to a tweet from ACSO. The victim was taken to a local hospital, ACSO said.

The victim is expected to survive, said Adam Sherman, ACSO public information officer.

Deputies were initially searching the area for the suspect Wednesday night, ACSO tweeted. The suspect, also a juvenile male, was located and taken into custody, Sherman said.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing, ACSO said. There is no information available on a possible motive, Sherman said.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting can call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-288-1535.

