Shots fired at deputy during pursuit in Adams County, according to Sheriff's Office

No injuries were reported and no suspects were in custody after the pursuit and crash late Saturday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An occupant of a fleeing vehicle fired shots at a deputy during a pursuit late Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

No deputies or bystanders were injured in the incident, and no suspects were taken into custody, said ACSO spokesperson Adam Sherman.

About 11:30 p.m., the deputy attempted a traffic stop on a black sedan in the area of West 66th Avenue and Broadway. The license plate on the sedan didn't match the vehicle, Sherman said.

The sedan fled from the attempted traffic stop, and the deputy pursued, which was when someone in the sedan fired shots at the deputy, according to ACSO.

The sedan crashed a few minutes later, about 11:35 p.m., in the area of West 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Two people in the sedan ran from the scene, ACSO said.

ACSO and other agencies set up a perimeter to search for the suspects, who were not found. The perimeter was broken down about 2:45 a.m.

No suspects were in custody, and no suspect descriptions were available. ACSO detectives were interviewing anyone in the area who might have seen or heard the incident, Sherman said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.