Deputies looking for SUV associated with weekend shooting that killed 1, injured 7

The sheriff's office said the vehicle is a blue 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Colorado license plate number 019 FEF.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an SUV associated with a shooting that killed one person and injured seven others at a house party early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at 900 Dakin St.

A neighbor's doorbell camera was recording when the gunfight started. A blue SUV is seen driving past the house party multiple times. A neighbor said he heard fighting and then saw a group of young people pour into the front yard of the house.

When people started to gather outside and the SUV came by again, bullets started flying. The video shows some people at the party returning fire and shooting toward the blue SUV.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone with information regarding the shooting or the SUV to call their tip line at 720-322-1313.

The sheriff's office said all of the shooting victims are between 15 and 22 years old. Two of them were in critical condition as of Monday evening. The conditions of the other five victims were not released, but the sheriff's office said they are stable.

Denver Public Schools said the person who died was a senior at North High School. Their name has not yet been released.

