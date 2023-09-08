Uninvolved driver injured during sheriff's deputies' pursuit

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the chase ended at the intersection of West 64th Avenue and Tennyson Street Thursday night.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was injured in a pursuit involving Adams County sheriff's deputies Thursday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit of a driver in a stolen vehicle ended at the intersection of West 64th Avenue and Tennyson Street just before 8:40 p.m. Thursday when the suspect's vehicle collided with an uninvolved driver's vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the uninvolved driver was taken to the hospital and his medical condition is unknown.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges, according to the sheriff's office, which said the investigation is "early and ongoing" and did not release any additional details.

