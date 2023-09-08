x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Uninvolved driver injured during sheriff's deputies' pursuit

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the chase ended at the intersection of West 64th Avenue and Tennyson Street Thursday night.

More Videos

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was injured in a pursuit involving Adams County sheriff's deputies Thursday night. 

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit of a driver in a stolen vehicle ended at the intersection of West 64th Avenue and Tennyson Street just before 8:40 p.m. Thursday when the suspect's vehicle collided with an uninvolved driver's vehicle. 

The sheriff's office said the uninvolved driver was taken to the hospital and his medical condition is unknown. 

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges, according to the sheriff's office, which said the investigation is "early and ongoing" and did not release any additional details. 

RELATED: Denver police pursuit ends in crash, closes down roads during rush hour

RELATED: Aurora officer involved in crash during pursuit, officer and 2 bystanders hurt

RELATED: CSP releases footage of high-speed chase through eastern Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations & Crime 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out