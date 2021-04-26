Suspect in Conejos County human remains case facing murder charges in 5th presumed death

Baroz faces additional murder charges connected to the disappearance of Korina Arroyo, 26, said the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect facing murder charges related to the deaths of four people after human remains were found in Conejos County in November 2020 is now facing more charges in relation to a fifth person's presumed death, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI).

Adre "Psycho" Baroz is facing the following charges in relation to the disappearance of Korina Arroyo, 26, in late 2020, CBI said:

First degree murder

Tampering with a deceased human body

First degree assault

They did not release any additional details about how Arroyo may have died, how they connected her to the case or whether her body has been found.

Baroz was originally charged with murder in connection to the deaths of Myron Robert Martinez, Selena Esquibel, Xavier Zeven Garcia and Shayla Hammel after three people's remains were found in November 2020 at two separate properties in Conejos County in the San Luis Valley.

The remains were in such bad condition that authorities said they had to bring in a forensic odontologist to help identify them.

Two of the bodies have been identified as Martinez and Shayla Hammel, and the third set of remains have not been identified.

CBI also arrested Francisco Ramirez, 38, of Alamosa, in connection to the murders of Martinez, Esquibel and Garcia.

An informant told federal officials Ramirez, who is also known as "Pancho," was an accessory to the murders, according to the complaint. The informant told investigators Ramirez tried concealing the murders by transporting the bodies in vehicles, cleaning murder scenes and helping burn evidence, including human remains, the complaint says.

Julius Baroz and CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, were taken into custody by Alamosa Police (APD) officers on Jan. 18.

Julius Baroz was arrested in February and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He has been formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with deceased human remains, according CBI. The first-degree murder charge is related to the death of Martinez who was positively identified as one of the three victims found in Conejos County.

Dominguez was being held on suspicion of tampering with deceased human remains accessory to first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping, according to CBI,

Anyone with information on this case in Conejos County is asked to call a designated tip line at 719-270-0210.