Affidavit: Dane Kallungi admitted to ex-wife that he killed Jepsy Kallungi

Dane Kallungi is currently facing a 1st-degree murder charge for the suspected killing of his wife, Jepsy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Over a light lunch during a brief return to Colorado Springs, Dane Kallungi calmly told his ex-wife that he killed his wife nearly two years prior. His ex-wife then led police to crack the case of Jepsy Kallungi's disappearance.



That's according to new court documents released to KRDO Tuesday. The new details reveal a harrowing conversation overheard by detectives in which Dane details how he killed Jepsy and disposed of her body in a remote area near Florissant in March of 2019.

An arrest affidavit detailed how police were able to make the case against Dane, who's currently facing a first-degree murder charge for the suspected killing of his wife, Jepsy. KRDO first reported Dane's arrest earlier this month.

Jepsy was reported missing in early April 2019 after family and friends hadn't heard from her in several days.

According to the arrest affidavit, police conducted interviews and spoke with Dane. During one conversation, Dane told investigators that he got in a fight with Jepsy on March 20, 2019, and that she had "left him" between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Dane also said he found text messages on Jepsy's phone between her and someone named Travis that appeared to show the two planning to meet.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.