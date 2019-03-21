ELIZABETH, Colorado — A 24-year-old man is in custody and has been accused of stabbing his mother to death, according to an arrest affidavit for the case.

The body of Susan Thornton was found at a residence on Elbert Street in the early morning hours of March 12, according to a release from the Town of Elizabeth.

Her son, Wade Mcvicker-Thornton, 24, has been arrested in connection with her death. He's being held in the Elbert County Jail without bond for one count of first-degree murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wade Mcvicker-Thornton had a broken foot and on March 11, Susan Thornton had taken him to the doctor to get his cast removed.

Thomas Thornton, whose relationship to Wade Mcvicker-Thornton and Susan Thornton was not made clear, told investigators that Wade Mcvicker-Thornton was "acting way weird" after that appointment, the affidavit says.

After arriving home, Thomas Thornton claimed Wade Mcvicker-Thornton refused to go to bed or to eat because he felt he would die if he fell asleep, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Thomas Thornton told investigators that around 1 a.m., Wade Mcvicker-Thornton walked into Susan Thornton's bedroom and woke her up. Thomas Thornton then claimed he heard her yell at Wade Mcvicker-Thornton to "go get something to eat" and then begin screaming.

Thomas Thornton said during an interview he ran into the bedroom and saw that Susan Thornton was bleeding and Wade Mcvicker-Thornton holding a knife, standing over her, the affidavit says. Thomas Thornton told investigators he was able to get the knife away from Wade Mcvicker-Thornton and pin him to the bed.

Wade Mcvicker-Thornton's brother called police to report to alleged stabbing.

Susan Thornton was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police said in the affidavit they found a knife similar to the one Thomas Thornton had described on the kitchen stove in the home.

Wade Mcvicker-Thornton's next court appearance is set for April 1.

