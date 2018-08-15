LONE TREE — Two Starbucks employees witnessed a woman being kidnapped from the store's parking early Tuesday morning in Lone Tree and later helped identify the suspect accused of sexually assaulting the woman.

The workers called 911 after a man, later identified as Paul Nader, 29, approached the store's door around 5:50 a.m. and began knocking loudly. One worker signaled to the man that they did not open until 6 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit from Lone Tree police, the worker got a "bad vibe" and told her coworker to keep an eye on him.

They observed the man approaching a Toyota 4Runner that had pulled into the parking lot. The woman driving got out but left the driver's side door open, according to the affidavit. The employees saw them talking and looking at the woman's phone.

Moments later, the Starbucks employees said the man "used two hands and shoved the woman 4 or 5 times, forcing her into the vehicle." The workers said he got into the car and drove off, the affidavit says.

They told police the car had a large logo on it that said "VAL" or "VAK".

Around 8:30 a.m. that morning, someone at the Conoco Gas station at 886 W Happy Canyon Road in Castle Pines called for help saying that a woman "mouthed call 911". That person also said a man exited a Toyota 4Runner with the woman and that the vehicle had a logo on the side that said "VALKYRE".

Both Starbucks employees identified the man and the vehicle as the same ones they had seen outside their store that morning.

Paul Nader was arrested at that gas station by Douglas County deputies.

The victim later told investigators that the suspect, identified as Nader, asked her for directions. She offered to check her phone and said the man "pulled out a knife and held it to her side", according to the arrest affidavit.

She told police he drove her around and told her he was "going to sexually assault her" and threw her phone out a window, the affidavit says. She told police she was in "survival mode" and complied with the suspect's demands.

While being questioned by police, Nader was shown video of the incident in the Starbucks parking lot.

In response, Nader said, "she wanted that," and that it was all prearranged through a "fetish app" on his phone, according to the affidavit. He went on to say that the victim wanted to be kidnapped because she was bored with her boyfriend.

Police searched Nader's phone but were unable to locate any "fetish app."

Nader, a registered sex offender from Colorado Springs, faces multiple charges including sexual assault with serious bodily injury, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery,

A mug shot of Paul Nader from an earlier conviction.

According to the sex offender registry, Nader has convictions for attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and a conviction for sexual exploitation of a child involving videos. Both convictions are from 2013.

He remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail with bond set at $750,000.

