Affidavit: Suspect told grandma he'd stabbed brother, shot mom and sister

Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused of killing three people inside an Aurora home Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo — An arrest affidavit says the suspect accused of killing three people inside a home in Aurora told his grandmother that he'd had a dream something bad happened to his family, then admitted to stabbing his brother and shooting his sister and mom.

Christopher Martinez, 21, was arrested early Sunday morning and is being held on three counts of first-degree murder.

The victims, Marisol Espindola, 18, Kaden Casteneda, 18, and Estancia Martinez, 41, were found dead inside a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to the affidavit, Christopher Martinez told police that when he got off work on Friday evening, he picked up his brother, Casteneda, and they went to the home on Evanston.

The family had recently moved from Colorado Springs to the new home, the affidavit says.

Christopher Martinez told officers he and Casteneda were drinking tequila and smoking marijuana. The affidavit says Christopher Martinez claimed that at around 1 or 1:30 a.m. Saturday, he left the house to drive to the family's old apartment in Colorado Springs to do laundry.

The grandmother of Christopher Martinez told police he called her at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and said that he had a dream "his mom, his sister and Kaden were all dead," according to the affidavit. She told him that it was just a dream and to go back to sleep.

The affidavit says he went on to tell her that he blacked out from drinking, stabbed Casteneda, then went upstairs and shot Espindola and Estancia Martinez.

Later Saturday morning, the affidavit says, Christopher Martinez arrived at his aunt's house in Firestone where his grandparents were also temporarily staying.

When he got there, the affidavit says, he told his family he had gotten a concealed carry permit that morning and showed them a black handgun he had with him.

His grandmother told police that he then pulled her to the side and said, "I think I killed my mom and sister. I think I hurt them," the affidavit says.

She also said she saw Christopher Martinez hyperventilating at one point during the day, and that at another point he was staring at his hands and said, "I just don't know... these are bad hands."

According to the affidavit, when no one could get ahold of Espindola or Estancia Martinez and they didn't show up to a family gathering that day, they became worried and called police to do a welfare check on the family.

Aurora Police went to the home around 5:15 p.m. and didn't see anything suspicious from the outside. The affidavit says Christopher Martinez, along with his grandfather, his uncle and a family friend, decided to go to the house to check on their family themselves.

When they got to the house, they found Espindola, Casteneda and Estancia Martinez dead inside the home, the affidavit says.