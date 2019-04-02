DENVER — More than two weeks after a quiet father of six was seemingly randomly ambushed outside of his Centennial apartment building, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have hit a dead end during their search for who was responsible.

Mark Davis, 48, was found dead outside of the Centennial East Apartments the morning of Jan. 18. The sheriff’s office said he had been shot multiple times.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kal Gatchis said at a news conference Monday that just before his death, Davis was on the way to the bus stop ahead of an appointment.

“He had no known enemies,” Gatchis said. “He was a quiet man that basically kept to himself.”

Davis is survived by his wife, six children and parents, according to Gatchis. He walked with a cane, and was unemployed at the time of his death.

Gatchis could not offer details about why investigators believe Davis was randomly targeted but could say he was not robbed.

In the days since Davis’ death, Gatchis said deputies have scoured the neighborhood and interviewed as many neighbors as possible. In fact, she said this case has become the office's top priority.

“At this point, we’ve exhausted all tips and leads,” Gatchis said.

Despite the fact an unknown homicide suspect has not yet been apprehended, Gatchis said she currently doesn’t believe the public is at risk. She said there are increased police patrols in the area, and that people should remain vigilant.

“It’s senseless,” Gatchis said. “The man, Mark Davis, did not appear to have any enemies. Nothing that stands out to lead us to believe somebody had it out for him. It’s alarming, in my eyes, and we have worked since January 18 pretty much non-stop trying to figure this out.”

Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in this case. Tips can be sent to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

“It’s a senseless murder,” Gatchis said. “The poor man was disabled, had medical issues, father of six. Didn’t seem to bother anybody and someone did this to him and it’s just not right.”

