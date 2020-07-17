After 24 years, Weld County Sheriff's Office taking new look at woman's death

Sheryl Parker was found dead about a week after checking into a motel to distance herself from her husband. He was the prime suspect in the case.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Twenty-four years after a woman disappeared from a small town in Northern Colorado and was later found dead in the St. Vrain River, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is taking a fresh look at the case.

Sheryl Parker, who was known as Sherry, was last seen alive on July 17, 1996, according to WCSO.

The 41-year-old woman from Fort Collins checked into the Budget Host Motel in Del Camino that night, WCSO said, as she was going through a divorce and was trying to distance herself from her husband, Glenn Edward Parker.

Del Camino is small town along Interstate 25 just east of Longmont.

Sheryl Parker was reported missing the next day.

Her body was found about a week later, on July 26, 1996, floating in the St. Vrain River about two miles from the motel, WCSO said. She died from blunt force trauma, according to the Weld County Coroner.

Sheryl Parker's husband was the main suspect in the investigation, WCSO said. He has not agreed to an interview with law enforcement about her death.

The WCSO said Glenn Parker now lives between Fort Collins and Ault and has since remarried.

Investigators said they hope someone who knew the couple 24 years ago might remember something and come forward with new information. They are calling the case one of their office's five priority cold cases.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Byron Kastilahn at 970-400-2827 or bkastilahn@weldgov.com.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime can also call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.