ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A captain who taught ethics at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs will have to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the 18th Judicial District.

Paul Sikkema, 29, faces up to 90 days in jail and will also have to serve 10 years of Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation.

An investigator with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office posed as a 14-year-old girl named Jenny and began chatting with Sikkema online in January, an arrest affidavit for Sikkema from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says. After starting online, the conversation moved to text messages, according to the document.

Sikkema described "explicit sexual conduct to the 14-year-old girl" and also "made statements persuading her to meet for any purpose", the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Sikkema asked the investigator who he thought was a teen, "are you a virgin?" He also stated, "I can get into a lot of trouble by talking to you" and at one point asked the teen for her address, the document states.

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office contacted Sikkema by phone on April 23 and coordinated with his attorney to turn himself in the next morning, the affidavit says.

Sikkema is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.

