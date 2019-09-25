ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An active duty Air Force employee has been arrested on allegations that he tried to have a sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Justin Carr is being held on charges for internet luring and sexual exploitation of a child. Investigators said the charges stem from Carr attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who he met online.

Carr is currently stationed at Schriever Air Force Base outside of Colorado Springs.

"We hold our people to high standards of performance and accountability, this type of behavior is not consistent with Air Force values and will not be tolerated," Schriever AFB said in a tweet. "We are cooperating fully with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and supporting due process."

Anyone with information on Carr is asked to call 720-874-3769 or email NRodriguez@Arapahoegov.com

