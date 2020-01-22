DENVER — More than a year after an Alabama judge's wife was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Denver while visiting their daughter, no arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) released a photo of a vehicle similar to the one they believe hit Judge Alan King, his wife Karen and their daughter Kendall on Nov. 22, 2018 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Quebec Street.

Karen King died at the hospital. Kendall King suffered a broken arm, pelvis and a torn ACL in the crash. Judge King suffered a broken vertebra, left leg and right hip.

King Family

"She was probably one of the most caring people that I've ever met,” Kendall King said not long after the crash. “She always had a kind word for everybody. She was hilarious in an unexpected way. She always caught you off guard with her humor."

RELATED: Alabama judge, family struck by hit-and-run driver at Denver intersection

All three of them were in the crosswalk when they were struck by a driver headed north on Quebec Street around 8 p.m. that night.

A photo of a vehicle similar to the one DPD believes was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an Alabama judge.

DPD

DPD said the vehicle that hit the family is a 2000-2001 dark-colored Cadillac DeVille DTS with front end damage.

"It's easy; I've done it before,” Kendall King said in 2018. "You read an article and you just walk away thinking, 'Oh, that's sad' and scroll to the next one and it doesn't really click that that's a person, that was a family that was affected. It was a person, not just a name."

RELATED: Daughter of victim in unsolved fatal Thanksgiving hit-and-run: 'It still doesn't seem real'

Anyone who has information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS