Police officer shot in Alamosa

A juvenile suspect is in custody after the officer and one other victim were shot Thursday.

ALAMOSA, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a police officer was injured by gunfire in southern Colorado Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on the City of Alamosa's Facebook page, Alamosa Police officers responded to a report of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue at around 4:10 p.m.

Almost immediately after they got there, the city said, a juvenile pulled out a handgun and shot one of the officers twice. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Officers also found a man who had been shot near where the police officer was shot. He was also taken to the hospital for surgery.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Alamosa Police Department at 719-589-2548 or email apdadmin@ci.alamosa.co.us.

