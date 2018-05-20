Police believe alcohol and speed were to blame for a crash that left one man dead.

According to police, the car was heading west on East Arapahoe Rd, just west of E-470, at around 4 p.m. Saturday when it swerved from the right lane to the center lane. It then went back into the right lane, hit the curb and lost control. After that the car went across the road, struck the median, and went airborne before flipping and landing on its roof.

The 27-year-old man driving the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 27-year-old man riding with him was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Their names have not been released.

