Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly Aurora crash

Aurora PD said a man from Florida faces a vehicular homicide charge when he is released from the hospital.

AURORA, Colo. — A man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after a deadly crash early Saturday, Aurora police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Alameda Parkway and South Airport Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m.

APD said when they arrived, they found that a white Toyota Prius had been broadsided by a burgundy GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Prius, a 25-year-old Aurora man, died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Yukon, a 24-year-old man from Florida, was taken to a hospital and is still being treated there, APD said.

Police said their investigation revealed the Yukon was speeding westbound on East Alameda Parkway as the Prius was traveling eastbound, both approaching South Airport Boulevard. As the Prius was making left turn onto South Airport, APD said, the Yukon collided with the Prius.

APD said alcohol and speed are suspected by the driver of the Yukon, and that he will be arrested for vehicular homicide when he gets out of the hospital. His name will be released after that, police said.

The name of the man who died will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once he has been positively identified and his family have been notified, according to APD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

