x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

'Our worlds were changed forever': Memorial fund to assist family of woman killed by rock thrown into her vehicle

Funds will be used for legal expenses and an endowment fund for student-athlete opportunities.

More Videos

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A memorial fund has been set up to support the family of Alexa Bartell, who died last week after she was struck by a rock that was thrown through her windshield as she drove home.

"Our worlds were changed forever," her family wrote in a short statement through the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. "Our beautiful Alexa was driving in Arvada, Colorado, and was struck by a large rock thrown through the windshield of her car, tragically taking her life. This was not an accident, but instead – an intentional act of violence and malice by 3 strangers."

Bartell, 20, was killed around 10:45 p.m. April 19. As she drove on Indiana Street near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal, a rock was thrown from a truck headed in the opposite direction and smashed through her windshield killing her, the Sheriff's Office said. Three men suspected in the attack were arrested this week.

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Alexa Bartell

In their statement, Bartell's family described her as an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. They said she was intelligent and had a bright future ahead of her.

In lieu of flowers, the family set up a memorial/justice fund in Alexa's name. Proceeds will assist the family with legal expenses and create an endowment fund for student-athlete opportunities. Money will also be used to create a permanent memorial in Alexa’s honor, the Sheriff's Office said.

Donations to the fund can be made in the following ways:

Credit: JCSO

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations & Crime


Before You Leave, Check This Out