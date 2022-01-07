Alleged driver of record fentanyl haul in Colorado MIA after promising to cooperate with feds

Authorities allowed the driver who was caught ferrying a record haul of pure fentanyl to continue his trip in hopes he would lead them to drug kingpins in Indiana.

COLORADO, USA — It sounded just like a plot out of Breaking Bad.

Authorities allowed the driver who was caught ferrying a record haul of pure fentanyl powder to continue his trip in the hopes he would lead them to drug kingpins in Indiana.

But first, the Drug Enforcement Administration put a tracker on his car.

Then they lost him.

David Alejandro Maldonado, 26, had agreed to cooperate but somewhere on the open road he changed his mind, took it off, and fled, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Denver Gazette.

Maldonado was stopped on Interstate 70 while headed toward the Front Range with enough fentanyl to kill tens of millions of people and has now eluded federal authorities for three weeks, according to the arrest affidavit.

