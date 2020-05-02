AURORA, Colo. — An accused forgery crew has been broken up after a months-long investigation by Aurora Police.

The suspects contacted a 16-year-old victim through social media and coerced him into giving the suspects his bank account information, according to a news release from Aurora Police.

The scammers would deposit forged money orders into the victim's account and then withdraw the funds before the money orders were found to be forgeries, according to police.

The victim told police he was promised a small portion of the money in exchange for the use of his account. Instead, the victim was was being held responsible for the returned lost money.

Aurora Police said they were alerted to the scam last July. The investigator, Myshell Bolton, was able to identify three suspects and found other victims.

The three suspects were identified as:

Hussein Farah, 23

Abdihakiin Hassan, 19

A 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old is not being identified due to his age.

Aurora Police

SUGGESTED READ: Erie sent $1M to scammers posing as construction company behind bridge project

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects in early January.

Police said Hassan turned himself in Jan. 25. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested Feb. 2.

Police are still looking for Farah.

This picture is from a previous arrest of Farah.

Denver Police

RELATED: 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

The suspects were arrested for money laundering, forgery and identity theft. Police said they could be facing other charges, too.

Police believe there may be other victims of the scam and are asking parents to speak with their children. Investigators said victims might be hesitant to come forward for fear of being arrested.

If anyone has information on this case or believes they were victimized by the suspects, they are asked to call Aurora Police Investigator Myshell Bolton at 303-739-6142.